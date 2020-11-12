Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital city police on Tuesday issued a new hand book featuring modern style techniques for effective investigation in criminal matters. The handbook has been prepared following the orders of apex court and court’s decision while its copy was also submitted with the apex court.

The handbook, having versions in English as well as Urdu, provides guidelines for improving investigation process and has information about laws related to crime against persons and property, terrorism, kidnapping and abduction, hurt cases and administrative orders. It has also details about local and special laws while all necessary information has been provided for citizens at website of Islamabad police.

According to details, apex court issued directions to IGP Islamabad and other IGPs to compile handbook within six months having guidelines to improve investigation techniques, eradicate corruption and ensure punishment to perpetrators of various crimes. Following court’s direction, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan assigned the task to AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil to compile handbook. The IGP Islamabad said this handbook would be very beneficial for investigation officers to improve performance. Along with, he said citizens may use it to get information about tackling of various cases.