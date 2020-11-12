Share:

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted two leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in separate cases on the charges of terror financing. The cases were filed and investigated by Punjab’s counterterrorism department (CTD).

The court handed down 16 year imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid in FIR No 24, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in 2019. The court awarded one year imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in the same case. The court also handed down 16 year imprisonment to Yahya Mujahid in FIR no 29, registered and investigated by CTD in 2019. ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges.

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organization, and helped in raising funds.

Meanwhile, the court also indicted five leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in six separate terror finance cases, besides adjourning further hearing till November 16.

Those indicted included Hafiz Abdul Salam, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Mujahid and Luqman Shah. They were indicted in FIRs no 15, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 42 of 2019. The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.