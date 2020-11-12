Share:

GILGIT - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) parliamentary team led by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri started its election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.

The team led by former deputy chairman Senate and central leader of JUI Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri included MNA Maulana Asad Mehmood, JUI Sindh Chief Maulana Rashid Soomro, Maulana Amjid Khan and Maulana Fazl Ghafoor.

The team is divided into three parts and has started campaign separately in different districts of the GB.

Addressing a mass gathering in Diamar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that ministers of incumbent government were openly violating the constitution by taking part in election campaign.

He stated that the silence of GB Election Commissioner on the frequent violations of the constitution during the election campaign was beyond thinking. He elaborated that the people of GB were not supposed to be deceived by ministers of Imran Khan government.

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri further maintained that people of Diamer and GB had always shown their trust over JUI during elections.

Meanwhile, Maulana Asad Mehmood while addressing the gathering in Chilas said that the successive rulers had kept GB deprived of their rights and the rulers visited GB in the time of elections only.

He stated that the ministers of the federal government were trying to take advantage of their schemes and were distributing money and cheques in violation of elections rules.

He stated that the people of GB should not be deceived by the failed ministers and this time they must show their trust over JUI leadership in order to get rid of the failed successive rulers.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation JUI Chief of GB Maulana Attaullah Shahab said that the external forces had imposed Imran Khan over the people of Pakistan; adding that JUI leadership will never let them to get their goals designed by the external forces.

He said that PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement regarding Maryam Nawaz and other leadership was commendable and they must be stopped from using their power and money while violating the constitution.