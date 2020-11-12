Share:

Islamabad - Handmade silk carpets from Kashmir have become one of the best-selling products at the 3rd China International Import Expo, CEN report revealed yesterday.

The Chinese market now is the major focus because of the country’s giant business potential.

“Unlike ordinary carpets, Kashmir carpets are an artwork worth collecting. That’s the reason why I bought it almost without any hesitation despite the high price,” said a Chinese man who bought an exquisite Kashmir carpet with RMB 60,000 from Zahid Ahmad of Woven Cashmere at CIIE.

This is Zahid’s third journey to CIIE. The Expo is an unparalleled high-end world event full of business opportunities for him.

“CIIE helped us a lot as our sales have got a 40% increase in China in the last three years. Our products are of superior quality, and via CIIE we have got potential customers well matched for our products,” he said.

This year Zahid Ahmad brought Kashmir carpets, scarfs and furniture with embroidery to CIIE. The carpets exhibited are made from silk rather than wool. “Wool carpets are quite heavy. Silk carpets are smoother and their life span is longer than the woolen ones,” he talked about silk carpets’ unique strengths.

“Kashmir carpets are artworks. As the mechanization in Kashmir improves, handmade products definitely will be more rare.

They have a chance to gain in value. Increasingly more Chinese people are becoming interested in it because of its cultural and artistic value,” Xu Chunhua said with deep affection for Kashmir products.