Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kate Winslet was honored to find out that her recent disclosure that she had held her breath for seven minutes meant she had beaten Tom Cruise’s previous underwater filming record. But the 45 year old Oscar winner didn’t even realize she’d bested the action star, who had previously topped out at six minutes underwater for Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. The Avatar 2 star gushed about her accomplishment in a new interview. ‘It’s so funny because I don’t really read reviews or media things. I’m not on Instagram, like I’m just completely disconnected from that part of my life,’ Kate said. ‘So all of this week and the week before, I’ve had people coming up to me at work saying, “Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!” And I’m going, “What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?”’ Despite her surprise, she was proud of the accomplishment from her time in a tank in New Zealand, though she doubted she could repeat the feat.