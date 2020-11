Share:

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has launched food bag project worth 49.5 million rupees.

The food bags will be distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority in Sindh through door to door to avoid gathering due to covid-19 pandemic.

Each bag contains 20 kilogrammes flour, five kilogrammes each of rice, sugar, Daal Channa, five liters of cooking oil and950 grams of black tea.

The project will benefit about 50,000 people in seven districts of the province.