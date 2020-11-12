Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday made it mandatory for all to wear facemask at its building, all offices and hospitals.

The steps is taken in view of the recommendations of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, said a statement.

Heads of KMC’s all departments were directed to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures at their respective jurisdictions.

The security officer of KMC main building and managements of fire station and offices have been directed not to allow anyone without wearing mask to enter the premises.