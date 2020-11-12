Share:

Peshawar - Peshawar High Court was informed here on Wednesday that a new draft, approved by the cabinet to repeal certain amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure-1908, has been forwarded to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.

The Advocate General told the PHC bench that the cabinet on Tuesday approved repealing the amendments and the governor might issue the ordinance in near future.

The bench stated that the cases of many people in jail were being delayed, as the legal fraternity in the province have extended their strike against the amendments till November 14.

The lawyers, who have been protesting for the last several weeks, said that they would end their protest once the cabinet approves repealing of the amendments.