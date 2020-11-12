Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) Pavilion attracted a large number of visitors including foreigners, who evinced keen interest in the cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the ongoing weeklong Lok Virsa Expo.

Artisans from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Swabi, Charsadda, Mansehra, Peshawar, Chitral and elsewhere have erected stalls that displayed the cultural and traditional handicrafts and music.

Also, the organisers, owners of stalls and visitors were seen strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. Wearing face masks and hand wash with sanitizers had been made compulsory for the entry of visitors to the exhibition.

Many visitors turned up to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion that displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellery made of copper and stone.

Traditional dances were also performed and folk music with ‘Rabab mangay’ also played to entertain visitors and tourists at the expo. A grand musical night will also be arranged on November 14 in which the artistes from KP would perform cultural and traditional music.

The KP-CTA has also established a special desk to provide information about the cultural and tourism potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

The organisers said that establishing the KP Pavilion at the Expo was aimed at highlighting the tourist spots, cultural and traditional items to lure more visitors to the province. They said that it was a great opportunity that tourists and families would know about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic resorts, cultural heritage and handicrafts at the exhibition. The weeklong expo, they say, offer a lot of fun and bargains for those who attend.