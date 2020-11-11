Share:

Born on 1st Oct 1895, in Karnal British India, Shaheed-e-Millat Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan from the independence of Pakistan till his martyrdom on 16th October 1956. He got an education at the Aligarh Muslim University and then Oxford University in the UK. He played a pivotal role in the independence movement of the sub-continent. He was considered the right hand of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He worked extremely hard for the betterment of the people of his country. His sagacity and prudence were accepted by his rivals too. Unfortunately, he was killed by a hired assassin on 16th Oct 1951 and his murder is still a mystery even after 69 years.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.