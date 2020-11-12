Share:

FAISALABAD - The local meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain with strong winds from Saturday to Monday in Faisalabad. There was also a possibility of reduction in the Air Quality Index in third major metropolis of the country, said Ahmed Ikram, the Assistant Director Environmental Testing Laboratory, Department of Environmental Protection Faisalabad. Talking to media on Wednesday, he said the air quality index should be between 50 and 120 under normal conditions but lack of rains and smog increased the Air Quality Index up to 300 which was very dangerous for human health. “If it rains, it will reduce smog and seasonal diseases”, he said. He said brick kilns were also being closed for reducing air pollution but kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to run.

He also asked farmers to avoid burning residues of crops while people should refrain from burning garbage as smoke was not only polluting environment but also causing smog.

Six brick kilns sealed over violation

The district administration sealed six brick kilns over violation of environment protection laws.

A spokesman for the local administration on Wednesday said assistant commissioners and officers of the environment department visited various areas and sealed six brick kilns due to old technology.

He said owners of brick kiln were requested to install zigzag technology if they wanted to run their kilns but most of them did not pay heed.

Govt providing incentives to livestock breeders

Advisor to CM Punjab for Livestock & Dairy Development Faisal Hayat Jaboana said that the Punjab government was providing incentives to calf breeders with aim to promote livestock sector and to enhance milk and meat production in the province.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony at tehsil Athara Hazari under “Safe the Calf and Feedlot Fattening” scheme, he urged livestock farmers to become part of the ‘Save the Calf’ scheme and increase meat production and play their due role for the improvement of the economy. He asked the farmers to also get benefit from the facilities and incentives being provided by the livestock department. Earlier, he distributed cheques of Rs 1.4 million among 179 farmers. Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Additional Director Dr, Ghulam Abbas and other officers were present on the occasion.

PMU set up to monitor water project phase-II

A Project Management Unit (PMU) has been set up under the management of the WASA to monitor the water project Phase-II worth Rs 14 billion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the PMU at Gulistan Water Works while Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, Vice Chairman Sh Shahid Javed, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz and others were also present

Speaking on this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Water Project Phase-2 would provide 25 million gallons of clean drinking water to the masses through modern technology.

He said that with completion of the project, 600,000 people in eastern part of the city would had access to safe drinking water.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Shahid Javed said that the mega project would be completed with foreign investment while 19% funds will be provided by the Punjab government.

Six clinics sealed

The district health authority sealed six clinics run by unauthorized medical practitioners.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim along with his team inspected clinics, medical stores and laboratories in different parts of the city and sealed Fatima Maternity Hospital in Dhudiwala, Bilawal Dental Clinic, Saleem Dental Lab, Aamir Clinic, Zahid Family Clinic in Mansoorabad and Al-Raheem Dental Clinic in Nishatabad.

The team sent their cases to the Punjab Healthcare Commission,

said a spokesman for the health department on Wednesday.