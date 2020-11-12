Share:

Peshawar - On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, a meeting regarding rehabilitation of drinking water scheme from Bara River to Peshawar city was held here at Governor’s House.

The meeting discussed the salient features and importance of pure Bara drinking water in detailed. A four-member committee was also constituted to prepare concept note on revival of the oldest drinking water scheme. The committee would prepare a preliminary study, feasibility plan of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in consultation with the line department and also overview the financial implications of the scheme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Khyber Shah Farman has taken serious notice of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in the wake of gradually decreasing water table in the provincial capital and its contamination. The Governor also noticed that Bara water scheme was very useful and cost-effective as it would not require any tube well or machinery to pull or supply water to the city.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees, Secretary Public Health Engineering Department Behramand Khan, Secretary Forest Department Shahidullah Khan.

, CEO WSSP Zafar Ali Shah, officers of PAF and representatives of others concerned institution.