ISLAMABAD -Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is holding the 1st IGFC (South) National Taekwondo Championship from today (Thursday) at Spinkai Cadet College, District South Waziristan. The event is being conducted in collaboration with IGFC (South) KP, said a press release issued here Wednesday. Teams from KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, GB, AJK and Waziristan Azmarae (hosts) would be featuring in the event, which will be contested in 8 x Senior Male Khyrougi (Fights) and 8 x Junior Male Khyrougi (Fights). The guests of the opening ceremony will be Major General Omar Bashir, IGFC (South) KP, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister KP, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood and Corps Commander HQ 11 Corps.