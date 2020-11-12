Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi yesterday visited the Creeks area to review operational preparedness of the deployed troops.

According to a press release received here, upon arrival at Brigade Headquarters Sujawal, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. A comprehensive briefing was given to the Naval Chief on prevailing threat environment and combat readiness for the defence of creeks area that constitutes south eastern maritime boundary with India. The Admiral also visited the forward defended locations and met with the deployed troops.

The Naval Chief expressed full satisfaction over the operational readiness of the troops. He appreciated professional prowess and dedication of the officers and men in ensuring impregnable defence of motherland in the challenging environment of creeks area. The Naval Chief also directed to ensure optimal utilization of latest weaponry and equipment with motivation and alacrity in order to safeguard the maritime boundaries of the country.