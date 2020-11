Share:

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi visited installations of Pakistan Navy at the coastal areas.

The Naval Chief reviewed the operational preparedness and activities of the naval force at Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara. The Naval Chief was also given briefing on Gwadar Port and the coastal security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Naval Chief said maritime security has pivotal role with regards to the development of the CPEC.