Share:

In 2017, Brazilian forward Neymar left Barcelona club with a €222 million transfer, which is believed to be the biggest ever recorded.

However, his litigation saga with Barca had only begun back then.

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Neymar is getting sued by his former club Barcelona for €10.2 million, which management says they had overpaid the Brazilian forward while he was a part of the team back in 2013-17, El Mundo revealed.

According to the findings from the Tax Agency, cited by report, Neymar has benefited from “unjust enrichment” during the 2015 financial period, and had received a greater gross amount that was actually due.

Barcelona was still reportedly notified by tax authorities that the overpaid cash could be counted as the club’s “donation” to Neymar if situation is not resolved.

The Brazilian spent four seasons in the club following a scandalous 86.2-million-euro transfer in 2013 from Santos which had led to tax fraud charges being brought up against Barca and its president Josep Maria Bartome at the time.

In August 2017, Neymar set his foot in Paris Saint-Germain after a payment of €222 million, the biggest transfer fee in history. Shortly after that, Barca management brought a lawsuit against the player over a breach of contract, demanding that he would return the renewal bonus he had received for the new season and also €8.5 million in damages. They also demanded that PSG cover the costs for their new footballer if he fails to do this himself.

Neymar eventually lost the lawsuit to the former club. In June 2020, a Spanish court ruled that the Brazilian star had to pay Barcelona €6.7 million as a part of the signing bonus he had received before his move to PSG.

The new lawsuit may only add to the list of the star’s lengthy list of “due” payments.

It was revealed in September that the 28-year-old star is currently more in debt to Spain's treasury that anyone else, owing a whopping 34.6 million in total.