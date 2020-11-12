Share:

Islamabad - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has considerably reduced the allowed transmission and distribution losses(UFG) for the RLNG consumers of the Sui companies from up to 17.11 percent to 6.3 percent, a step that would help cut the prices of imported gas.

ogra yesterday announced RLNG prices after four months delay (from August to November) and on average increased the prices of RLNG for the consumers of both the SSGCL and SNGPL from 2.5 percent to 9.58 percent. According to notifications issued by the Ogra, the prices of RLNG have been increased for three months (Sep, Oct, and Nov) while reduced it for the month of August. For the month of November the price of RLNG for SNGPL consumers has been set at $7.6584 per MMBTU while for SSGCL it has been set at $7.3966 per MMBTU.

For August 2020 the price of RLNG for SNGPL consumers has been decreased by $0.9 per MMBTU from $6.4694 to $6.3794 while for SSGCL consumers it has been decreased by 0.5409 per MMBTU from to $6.6700 to $6.1291. For the month of September for the SNGPL consumers the RLNG price has been increased by $0.55 from $6.3794 to $6.9301, while for SSGCL consumers it has been increased by $0.5489 per MMBTU from $6.1291 to $6.6780, for October the price has been increased by $0.4839 per MMBTU from $6.9301 to $7.4140 for the consumers of SNGPL while for the SSGCL it has been increased by $0.4828 per MMBTU from $6.6780 to $7.1608.For the month of November the RLNG prices have been increased by $0.2444 per MMBTU from $7.4140 to $7.6584 and for SSGCL it has been increased by $0.2358 per MMBTU from $7.1608 to $7.3966.

Similarly, Ogra has considerably decreased the allowed UFG to the Sui companies, and reduced SNGPL and SSGCL UFG from 10.67 percent and 17.11 percent respectively to 6.3 percent.

Following a recent decision of the Ogra, the LNG prices would also come down not only for commercial and industrial consumers but they would also reduce the burden of debt due to diversion of LNG towards domestic consumers.