Share:

BAHAWALPUR - As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during upcoming anti-polio drive scheduled to be commenced from November 30 in Bahawalpur. This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial. Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that teams would visit schools to administer anti-polio drops and ensure that no child was left out.