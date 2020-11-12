Share:

ISLAMABAD/JEDDAH - Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the violent attack that took place during a high-profile ceremony in Jeddah.

At least three people were wounded when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

“We wish them early recovery. Such acts of violence and extremism are reprehensible. The government and the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said a foreign ministry statement issued Wednesday.

“We appreciate the actions taken today by the Saudi security forces that prevented further loss of life. Pakistan supports the measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its safety and security,” the statement added.

Several diplomats were attending Wednesday’s event

According to Saudi officials, several countries had representatives at Wednesday’s event, which was held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead and was attended by foreign diplomats

Hours after the incident, local authorities said a Greek national and a Saudi security officer were wounded in what they described as a “cowardly” attack. The British government said one UK national also suffered minor injuries.

The Saudi statement carried by state news agency SPA said that an investigation was underway and confirmed that several consuls were present.

An official from Greece, who declined to be named, had earlier said there were “four slightly injured, among them one Greek”, without providing further details.

Saudi state television, meanwhile, broadcast from outside the cemetery and acknowledged that an attack involving an explosive device had taken place, but stressed that the security situation was now “stable”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and no word on the motive.