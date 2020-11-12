Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and people of Pakistan offered deep condolences over the sad demise of the eminent Palestinian leader and negotiator Dr Saeb Erekat. “We offer our profound sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We fully share the sorrow and grief of our Palestinian brethren and stand by them in this difficult time,” said a Foreign Ministry statement. Dr Saeb Erekat was a champion of the Palestinian cause who remained in the vanguard of the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination,said the statement. His untiring struggle for peace and human rights will always be remembered, said the statement. “Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and remains committed to further deepen its fraternal ties with Palestine,” the statement added.