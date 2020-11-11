Share:

“[T]he world is governed by institutions that are not democratic - the World Bank, the IMF, the WTO.”

–Jose Saramago

The foundations of World Bank (WB) were laid down at Bretton Wood Conference along with that of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 1944. Though WB claims that its principal aim is to promote global development and reduce poverty, however, critics see the institution as a tool in the hands of countries that are the major economic powers in the world.

After the fall of communism, this financial institution was instrumental in carrying forward the neo-liberal economic agenda of capitalism and its champions all over the world. Whereas the policies of the institute benefited the governments of the global North, the guidelines of the bank proved disastrous for the global South. Scholars have witnessed a sharp divide within communities and increasing inequality in any given society after adopting WB’s policies.

The negative impact of policies of the WB is visible across countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. As a result of the neo-liberal policies that made life difficult for people in Latin America, indigenous movements sprung up to overthrow the intricate web of neo-liberalism. Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru elected leaders who had their roots among the masses.