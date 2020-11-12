Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed five shops and imposed fine on another two shops for poor cleanliness and selling substandard food items. According to official sources, the officials of PFA visited different Bakeries, Super Stores and Sweet Shops across the district. They sealed five shops for highly poor cleanliness arrangements. Similarly, Zeeshan Bakers and M-Sattar Bakers were fined Rs 20,000 and Rs 15000 respectively. According to DG Irfan Memon, the provision of safe and healthy food was top priority of Punjab Food Authority. He stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with live of masses by selling impure and adulterated food items. Meanwhile, A woman died while another fell unconscious after consuming tea in a marriage ceremony on Wednesday. According to details, the condition of two women went deteriorated after consuming tea at a ceremony in Shehr Sultan area. The women were shifted to hospital where a woman namely Kausar Mai died. The condition of other woman Fizza Mai was also said to be critical.