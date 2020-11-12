Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said with the country’s major economic indicators showing positive trends, there was a need to take special initiatives and offer incentives to attract investment from expatriates, who according to some estimates owned dollars equal to Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), for a win-win situation.

“We have to strive and look ways to attract the overseas Pakistanis, who are progressing well in every sector abroad and, I know and according to some estimates, own the amount of dollars equivalent to our GDP, ” he said while speaking at the launch of Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The NPCs issued by the SBP for overseas and resident Pakistanis with declared assets abroad offer “very attractive expected rates of 5.5 to 7 percent” on dollar investment and “9.5 to 11 percent” on rupee.

The prime minister said with the situation of Islamophobia campaigns and very interest rates in the West,