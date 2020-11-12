Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Certificates by State Bank today which offer upto 7% return in USD and 11% in PKR.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said yet another great news for our Overseas Pakistanis and those Pakistanis who have declared assets abroad with Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

He said that flexible tenures starting from 3 months to 5 years. “Early encashment is allowed. For NRPs, No tax filing is required” adding that only 10% withholding tax on profits. He said that Naya Pakistan Certificates are fully repatriable, adding “no approvals required for remitting funds abroad”.