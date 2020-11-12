Share:

Islamabad-Police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered stolen car, narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Malik Basheer, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali along with others for high vigilance in the city.

This team tried to check two cars near Gate-2 of DHA (Phase-II) following which their occupants started firing on policemen. Police team also retaliated following which they all managed to sped away after abandoning one car. The car was found stolen from an area of Rawalpindi and efforts are underway to nab absconding criminals.

Meanwhile, Secretariat police arrested two accused Umar and Sohail and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one wine bottle from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Sohail and Akber and recovered a total of 255 gram hashish from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested accused Akhter Khan and recovered one 32 bore revolver from him. Tarnol police arrested a thief and recovered stolen valuables from him. Sihala police arrested accused Tahir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police arrested six members of a dacoit gang including his leader and recovered snatched cash, stolen motorbike and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of those involved in house burglaries.

A special team constituted by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal, under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadheer Ahmed and others busted a gang involved in looting people at gunpoint in the areas of Sabzi Mandi and Shalimar police station. The accused were identified as Irfan, Qadeem Shah, Anar Gul, Zahid Khan, Muhammad Hameed and Muhammad Khan.