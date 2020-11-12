Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested as many as 13 outlaws including murder suspects, car lifters and drug peddlers during a massive crackdown against the criminals across the district, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Police also seized cash, vehicle, motorcycles, drugs, weapons and other valuables from the possession of detained accused, he said.

The crackdown was launched against outlaws on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said.

According to him, officials of Police Station (PS) Jatli have arrested two members of auto theft gang and recovered a stolen carry van from their possession. He said the detained accused have been identified as Muhammad Salim and Atif Mehmood, against whom a case was also registered. Sharing further details, he informed police were checking vehicles when the cops spotted a suspicious van and stopped it for checking. During checking, it was revealed that the vehicle was stolen from limits of PS Golra Sharif.

Similarly, PS RA Bazaar officials have busted an auto theft gang by arresting three of its active members including the ring leader and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Shahbaz Shah (ring leader of Shahbaz Gang), Shohaib Amjad and Irfan Shah, the spokesman said.

During an action against drug mafia, he said, Saddar Bairooni police, under the supervision of SHO Inspector Malik Allah Yar, have netted two drug peddlers including a lady smuggler and recovered 2720 grams of Charas from their possession. The drug smugglers have been identified as Rabia Qaiser and Raza Nazir, against whom separate cases were lodged by police.

Following the directions of CPO, the spokesman said, police have also held a proclaimed offender namely Asif involved in a murder of Khurram Masih at Girja Road, the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni. Similarly, police have also arrested another PO namely Rafaqat wanted by police in a murder case took place in 2015.

“Rafaqat killer Ruh Ul Amin in limits of PS Taxila while his three accomplices Sardar Khan, Nahmat Khan and Sharafat Ali have already been arrested and sent to jail by police,” he said.

In Jatli, police have also busted an intra-provincial dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members namely Rehman Ullah alias Mani, Akbar Hussain and Umer Gull. According to SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, the gang members were involved in looting trucks and containers on gunpoint. He said police recovered booty worth Rs 5.5 million from their possession. Cases have been registered against them while further investigation was on, he said

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas have appreciated the efforts of police teams.