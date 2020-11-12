Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers.

Speaking at a news conference here, Deputy Secretary Information PPP Palwasha Khan alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were hatching a conspiracy to create clash between police and the security forces.

“If no action is taken then PPP will also ask Supreme Court to declare them disqualified,” he added.

Palwasha Khan said that if Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had not been in contact on the issue then a big crisis could have been emerged.

She said that now the report on the issue has been released which wrongly displays Imran Khan. “If Imran Khan continues to refuse resigning then the people will drag him out of the Prime Minister House,” she added.

Palwasha Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was an aggrieved party in this case and if he rejected this report then he had the right to do so. She said that Sindh government inquiry report will be out soon.

She said that Imran Khan and his coterie of conspirators were exposed by this report. “Imran Khan was proved a liar and a conspirator by this report. Imran Khan had alleged that the people who abducted the Inspector General of Sindh Police were Indian and Israelis. This amounts to disrespect of our national institutions,” she said.