LAHORE-Price Meter.PK and AOS carved out contrastive victories in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday. 

In the first match of the day, Price Meter.PK outpaced Platinum Homes/Guard Group by 11-7. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza emerged as top scorer with superb six goals while the remaining contribution came from Raja Taimur Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Haroon - both slammed in two goals each. From the losing side, the major contribution came from Taimoor Ali Malik, who cracked a quartet, while Amirreza Behboudi struck the remaining three goals. 

Platinum Homes/Guard Group started the match well by firing in a field goal but Price Meter.PK then made a good comeback and thrashed two back-to-back goals to take 2-1 lead. They continued their good show in the second chukker by cracking a quartet against two goals by Platinum Homes to stretch their lead to 6-3. 

Price Meter.PK maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well by playing superbly and adding three more goals in their tally to make it 9-3 but Platinum Homes also made their presence felt and thrashed two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 9-5. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck two goals each to make it 11-7. No further goal was scored and Price Meter.PK won the match 11-7. 

The second match of the day saw AOS team carving out a close 7½-6 victory over Barry’s. Shah Shamyl Alam played key role in AOS triumph with his tremendous three-goal haul while Guy Gibrat banged in a brace and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one from the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing side, Rulo Trotz hammered a hat-trick while Hamza Mawaz struck two and Leena Barry one goal. 

The encounter between AOS and Barry’s proved to be nail-biting one as both matched fire-with-fire till the end and it was one and a half goal handicap advantage, which helped AOS win the encounter 7½-6. Barry’s though started the match well and took 3-0 lead by scoring one and two goals in the first and second chukker respectively, yet AOS made a tremendous comeback in the third one, hammering a hat-trick of goals to level the score at 3-all. 

The highly-charged fourth chukker saw both the sides smashing in three goals each to make it 6-all and it was one and a half goal handicap advantage, which provided AOS 7½-6 triumph. Today (Thursday) at Fortress Stadium, Polo D will compete against FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 2:15 pm while Master Paints will play against Newage Cables at 3:15 pm. 