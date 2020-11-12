Share:

SKARDU - Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had already accepted their defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections as an overwhelming majority of the people of the area supported the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a public meeting here, he said both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz knew that their parties would be defeated in the GB elections due to their past governments’ bad performance and that was why they were making a hue and cry about rigging.

Murad Saeed said the GB people would now enjoy all constitutional rights like other parts of the country with representation in the Parliament as Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced provisional provincial status for the area.

Claims PTI on Nov 15 will win a landslide majority in GB

He regretted that both the PPP and the PML-N ruled the GB for decades but instead of working for its development, their leaders plundered its resources and built personal properties. He said the GB people had been demanding status of province, but the two parties did not pay heed to their demand, and the credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfilling it.

Giglit-Baltistan, which was the starting point of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was neglected by the previous regime, and it was the PTI government that had announced many CPEC projects for the area, besides allocating economic and industrial zones, he added.