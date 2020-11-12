Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has plans to operate green electric buses to reduce environmental pollution and to deal with the problem of smog in the province. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday gave in-principle approval to ply these buses with the direction to complete the spadework as soon as possible. While presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Chief Minister asked the transport department to submit comprehensive recommendations at the earliest.

These buses will ply on 103 kilometres long six routes in Lahore while the service will also be introduced in other cities through the public-private partnership. The meeting dilated on different procurement options.

The Chief Minister said a new transport facility will also be helpful in reducing environmental degradation and smog. The government will take every step to benefit the people, he remarked.

The meeting also decided to reactivate the vehicle inspection & certification system to eradicate smog. Usman Buzdar directed that the Lahore Transport Company should be converted to Punjab Transport Company. He also gave in-principle approval to the recruitment of inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants with the direction to improve cleanliness arrangements of the Orange Line Metro Train.

“No compromise will be made in this regard and I will personally inspect cleanliness by conducting surprise visits”, he warned. Also, the Chief Minister disclosed that public transport will be introduced, for the first time, in Koh-e-Suleman areas. “The best transport facility will be provided to Kot Chutta, Vohwa, Tibi Qaiserani, Taunsa and DG Khan at subsidized rates”, he said and announced that new buses will be introduced in Faisalabad and other divisions. Minister Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, Secretary Transport, transport specialists and others attended the meeting.

Says looters’ accountability imperative

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari MPA called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that the PTI government had waged an arduous struggle against the menace of corruption adding that accountability of looters is imperative.

The government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption and Pakistan’s international image has been improved due to the steps taken for the eradication of corruption and ensuring transparency in government matters, he added. The CM maintained that the credit went to the PTI government that it had overcome corruption and ensured transparency in the country while Pakistan faced irreparable losses in previous tenures due to the spate of corruption and plunder.

The corrupt have bankrupted the country while taking personal benefits, he deplored. There is no room for such corrupt elements in the new Pakistan, he asserted. In fact, corruption and inefficiency of the past rulers are the main reasons for Pakistan’s backwardness. The country didn’t move forward while they prospered by playing havoc with the country, he said. Transparent Pakistan is the main agenda of the PTI while the past governments showed criminal negligence by ignoring the problems of the common man, the CM added.

NA Deputy Speaker visits

CM’s Complaint Cell

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister’s Complaint

Cell office and reviewed steps being taken for facilitating people.

Vice-Chairman CM Complaint Cell Nasir Suleiman briefed the Deputy Speaker about performance of the cell.

The officers concerned were also present on the occasion.