LAHORE -Remington Pharma, Noon and Black Horse Paints registered victories in the Soneri Bank Polo Cup matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma beat Zacky Farms 6½-6. From the winning side, Agha Musa fired in fabulous five goals, while Farasat Ali struck one. From the losing side, Mustafa Aziz scored a quartet while Nazar Dean and Hussain Iftikhar hit one goal apiece. In the second match, Noon outsmarted Magic River 9-4½. From the winning team, Taimur Noon hammered four goals while Saifullah Noon hit 3 and Aleem Tiwana 2 goals. From the losing side, Hassan Agha and Junaid Safdar scored one each. In the third match of the day, Black Horse Paints routed RIJAS Property 7-3½. Bilal Noon smashed in five goals while Ch Hassan Mansoor struck the remaining two goals. From the losing side Mir Shoaib, Faisal Shahzad and Faris hit one goal apiece.