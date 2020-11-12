Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Council of Common Interests (CCI), which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan here yesterday, agreed to launch a project worth 350 billion rupees for next five years to control malnutrition and stunted growth among children in the country.

Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also attended the meeting.

According to a press statement by the PM media office, the meeting agreed that 50 percent of cost to the tune of around 175 billion rupees will be provided by the federal government and equal distribution to be made by the provincial governments.

‘The Tackling Malnutrition Induced Stunting in Pakistan’ project will target 30 percent of the total population of the country with 15 million women of reproductive age group and 3.9 million children under the age of 2 years through nutrition interventions.

It was agreed that the federal government would provide for nutrition supplementary commodities, capacity building of new & existing healthcare workers, and research & monitoring while the provinces would contribute towards implementation through involvement of existing Lady Health Workers (LHWs, Community Health Workers, target population identification, programme management, institutional arrangement, evaluation and data sharing.

The CCI considered the request of KP government for one-time permission to swap / substitute arrangement of one exploration block with another prospective block within the province.

It accorded the one-time approval for the swap with the condition that commitments accruing out of the previous award of block should be completed and the Petroleum Division should incorporate a time limit for such swap so that future requests were catered for.

The CCI also reviewed implementation status of previous decisions.

Keeping in view the importance of developing a consensus on energy issues of the country, it was decided that the next meeting of the Council will be called in the first month of next year to finalize issues related to costs of electricity, gas and fuel and also to resolve water related issues.

The Prime Minister emphasized that energy issues carry a national impact and it is necessary that a consensus is developed among the provinces where a win-win result is achieved for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.