ISLAMABAD (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 21 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs158.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs158.69. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.2 and Rs158.8 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.98 and closed at Rs186.92 against the last day’s trading of Rs188.90, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increase of 75 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 210.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.65. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 43.14 and Rs 42.25 respectively.