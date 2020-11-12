Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday sought progress report from the Accountability Court, Islamabad, about the pending trial of Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in fake bank accounts cases. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the bail petitions of Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza against the IHC verdict.

It was April 21 when the IHC had turned down the bail petition of leading banker Hussain Lawai in the fake bank accounts case. During the hearing, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, a member of the bench, said that the apex court had directed for early disposal of the references. He added that why the NAB court has not decided these cases.

NAB special prosecutor general informed the bench that the direction was issued in other case and not this one.

At this, Justice Qazi Amin said that the direction was issued in this case, but the accused was different. The prosecutor general said that the delay is caused due to the accused. Upon that the judge remarked that the accused would have to cooperate with the accountability court. He asked the accused not to try to influence the case.

Justice Amin said that since stance of the accused is that they were not guilty then why they do not get themselves acquitted by cooperating with the trial court.

The NAB prosecutor told that the accused have filed applications for transfer of cases from Islamabad to Karachi. He said that though the apex court has not granted stay order despite that they are delaying the cases.

Hamid Ali Shah advocate, representing the accused, contended that the Supreme Court had ordered NAB to file references in two months, but it was filed after two years. He told that out of 69 NAB witnesses, he could so far cross-examined only one.

Justice Qazi Amin said that as now the references have been filed so now let it be decided. He ordered that the accountability court to complete the trial without adjournments. The bench said that when there is no stay order, the trial should go on.

Later, the bench adjourned the hearing for two weeks for further proceedings in this matter.