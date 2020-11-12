Share:

SUKKUR-Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon started tree-plantation drive and planted a sapling at Qasim Park on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Memon said a green environment was imperative for keeping earth clean and protected against multiple hazards.

It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes, he said.

He urged people to participate in tree-plantation for reducing the environmental hazards. He added that planting trees and looking after them was a religious and natural duty.

The administrator prayed for the safety and unity of the country and well being of the people of the country after planting a sapling.

On the occasion, revenue, environment protection agency, TMA and other officials of the forest department were present.