Islamabad PR - Pakistani Telecom Company Ufone, has always strived towards facilitating its customers by offering affordable packages packed with convenience.

According to a press release, Ufone’s best day offer allows customers to enjoy 500 MB Facebook and 500 U-U and U-PTCL minutes in just Rs. 11.99, giving them the freedom to call or chat whenever they want to and for as long as they desire.

“There are no restrictions on customers as they can make unlimited video or voice calls to their loved ones throughout the day. No matter the city or distance, people can remain in-touch with those who matter to them the most via 500MBs of Facebook volume allowing everyone to enjoy Facebook to its fullest by giving them the privilege to enjoy video or photo surfing, messaging and Facebook Messenger calls,” the press release said.

Customers can also continue to make voice calls to not only any Ufone number, but also to all PTCL numbers across the country. Prepaid customers can avail this offer by dialing *6060#. Ufone prioritizes the concerns of its users and provides them with the most competitive offers, just like the best day offer, which promise no hidden charges and yet provide convenience. Customers can chat on Facebook and messenger for as long as they want without any interruption. The offer truly resonates with its tagline which is ‘Poora Din Dil Khol Ke Facebook Aur Calls Hi Calls.’

Currently, while the world remains uncertain and social distancing has become the new norm, Ufone customers can find solace by connecting with their families virtually with convenience.

Ufone has always remained dedicated to its customers and the focus has been to introduce packages and services which make their life easier. Its tagline ‘Tum He Tou Ho’ has remained a central idea for the company. Time and again, Ufone has established itself as a leading telecom company that not only provides quality services but also addresses every need of the customers.