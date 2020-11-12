Share:

The incoming American administration has urged the US General Services Administration (GSA) to "move quickly" on certification of a presidential transition team which is currently on hold.

The process "is moving forward with preparations so that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are ready to lead our country on Day One and meet the pressing challenges facing our nation," a Biden transition spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday.

"Now that the outcome of the election is clear, the GSA Administrator should move quickly to ascertain the results and send a clear signal that she [GSA Administrator Emily W. Murphy] will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power."

The GSA has yet to make an “ascertainment” decision which will allow the Biden team to formally begin the transition process, including access to government office space and millions of dollars in funding.

A GSA spokesperson told Fox News that no “ascertainment” decision has been made. "In accordance with the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 (PTA), as amended, the GSA Administrator ascertains the apparent successful candidate once a winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution."

The spokesperson said until an “ascertainment” is made, the Biden transition team will continue to receive the pre-elect services from the government.

However, another Biden transitional official told the news outlet that the team has several options if the GSA continues to withhold certification, without giving further details.

Days after media projections showed Biden the winner of the 2020 White House race Saturday, outgoing President Donald Trump has not conceded and continues legal challenges in some battleground states alleging wide voter fraud.