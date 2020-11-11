Share:

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) had a very weak security system before. Foreign players were not safe while they played in Pakistan. According to figures, in 2009, there was firing on the Sri Lankan team and therefore, they are afraid of playing in Pakistan. Foreign players frankly refused to play in Pakistan because of insecurity. By the passage of time, PCB has worked very hard in order to build up a strong security system and became successful in its mission. Last year, an ODI was played by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pakistan. This ODI was successful and PCB had done very well and built up a strong security system. It was also praised by foreign players and several players joined the PSL tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board should maintain this momentum and earn a special image.

SHARI ASHRAF,

Singanisar.