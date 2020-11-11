Share:

Malawar is a village which is 7km away from district Zhob. Being a resident of this village, I know many girls who are eager to receive an education but there is no proper education system. The village girls are illiterate owing to the fact there are no proper institutions. Our half of the population is women; this is why it is so important to have good educational institutes for women there.

Till now the provincial and federal government have done nothing to provide basic education for girls. It is the responsibility of the state to endow education to its citizens particularly for girls; sadly it has failed to do so.

I would like to draw the attention of higher authorities to this issue and focus on providing basic education for girls; this is the constitutional right of every citizen.

HUNZLA KAKAR,

Zhob.