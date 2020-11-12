Share:

Peshawar - Managing Director Khyber KPITB Dr. Ali Mehmood said a large number of women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed keen interest in getting digital skills as KPITB was providing them advance employable training.

Dr. Ali Mehmood expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review progress of project ‘Women empowerment through digital skills programme.’

During the meeting, it was revealed that six cohorts of the ‘Women empowerment had been completed where 289 females had successfully completed the training.

while 168 more were currently in the process of completion.

‘Women empowerment through digital skills’ is a component of the ‘Digital jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ project which is financially and technically supported by the World Bank and Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF). Tech Valley and DEMO are the implementing partners of the programme. 3000 women across the province would be equipped with this training till the end of March 2021, CEO DEMO Muhammad Bin Masood said.

He said that in the COVID-19 situation they were conducting online sessions and a Learning Management System (LMS) had been developed to educate the participants of the training. He said that they had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with five universities for in-person training while soon they would take 11 other public sector and private universities from KP on board.

The CEO of Tech Valley said that in the second phase of “Women empowerment programme through digital skills’ they were ready to train 500 more females from KP.