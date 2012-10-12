AHMEDPUR EAST - Prominent local businessman based in UK Sajjad Khan Baloch called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif during his recent visit to the United Kingdom. He was accompanied by former British Parliamentarian Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Honorary Consulate General of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. On the occasion, Sajjad Baloch apprised the Punjab CM of long-standing demands of inhabitants of Ahmedpur East and discussed other matters of mutual interest with him.

Meanwhile, Ch Sarwar, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Mohammad Sajjad Khan Baloch attended a luncheon hosted in the honour of BNAP Chief Nawab Salahudddin Abbasi. They exchanged views with Nawab Abbasi on the restoration of Bahawalpur province and prevailing political situation in Pakistan.