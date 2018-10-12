Share:

Rawalpindi - The police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have carried out door to door search operation limits of Police Station Ratta Amral and held three persons, informed official sources on Thursday. Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol along with 18 bullets and 61 kites from the possession of detainees, who have been shifted to police stations for further investigation, they said. The action taken by police and LEAs was part of National Action Plan (NAP), they added.

According to official sources, the joint teams of Police, Elite Force, Punjab Rangers and Pakistan Army, following the information of intelligence agencies, have a conducted search operation in area of Dhoke Hassu, Street Number 9 and 10. During the search operation, the LEAs checked 93 houses and interrogated 229 people besides compiling their data.

The LEAs also took three people into custody and shifted them to police stations for further investigation, sources added.

Police have seized weapon, bullets and kites from possession of detainees, they said.

According to a police spokesman, separate cases were registered against the three arrested persons and further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, a gang of armed dacoits looted three shops in a row at Service Road in Dhoke Kala Khan, within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad. According to sources, a gang of three dacoits while brandishing sophisticated weapons walked in three auction shops at 9am and took the shopkeepers and other people present there hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched Rs300, 000 cash and mobile phones and fled away on two motorcycles.

The owners of the shops reported the incident to officials of PS Sadiqabad but police refused to register a case against the dacoits, sources said. They added that the complainants were told to go to PS Koral for registration of cases because the crime occurred in the precinct of Islamabad police. SHO PS Sadiqabad was not available for his comments.