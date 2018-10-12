Share:

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, members of the French delegation and Armenian officials attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, members of the French delegation and Armenian officials visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron listen to Nicolas, the son of French-Armenian singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour, while visiting the Charles Aznavour Museum and Foundation in Yerevan