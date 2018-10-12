Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army beat NBP 2-1 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League, underway at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. The first half remained goalless while in the second half, Sher Ali provided NBP 1-0 lead in the 51th minute. Nisar Ahmed scored an equaliser for Army in the 69th minute. Army then kept on attacking the NBP goal and finally, they succeeded in smashing the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute through Hasnain. In the second match, defending champions K-Electric thrashed Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASML) 4-0. K-Electric opened their account in 11th minute through M Rasool. In the second half, Murtaza Hussain double the lead in the 48th minute while M Rasool made it 3-0 79th minute. In the dying moments, substitute Abdul Rehman added one more to give the winners 4-0 lead.–Staff Reporter