Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir on Thursday said that all the arrangements including security are being finalized to hold the by-elections 2018 in free, fair and transparent manner on October 14 in Rawalpindi district. Addressing the participants at a meeting held here to review arrangements for the by-elections he said, extra security arrangements are being made for total 76 polling stations of NA-60 and NA-63 which have been declared sensitive.

He informed that Rawalpindi Transport Authority has arranged vehicles for transportation of the election staff. The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Ali Raza, District Election Commissioner-I, Muhammad Saleem, Capt Junaid and Capt Atif Ali Syed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Maliha Jamal, ADC, Finance Waqas Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner, Cantt, Zahid Khan, AC, Saddar Umer Sherazi, AC City, Naeem Afzal, AC Taxila Sidra Anwar and other officers nominated by ECP.

Dr Umer Jahangir said that free, fair and transparent elections are inevitable for peace and development of the country so the election staff should perform the election duty considering it a social responsibility and not only professional. The Standard Operating Procedures announced by the ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He directed the ACs and Municipal Officers to take all possible steps for implementation of Code of Conduct issued by ECP to ensure free and fair elections.