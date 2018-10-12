Share:

A special meeting of National Steering Committee on Immunisation held at the office of Director General Health Services with Prof Tariq Bhutta in the chair Thursday. The meeting reviewed arrangements and preparations for the upcoming anti-measles campaign, starting from October 15. Health DG Dr Munir Ahmad briefed the meeting on the subject. He said that during the last 12-day anti-measles campaign, 19 million children of six months to 7 years of age would be inoculated. He said that 15,000 teams had been constituted for the purpose. He said that training of skilled workers and social mobilizer had been completed. Moreover, departments concerned including Education, Social Welfare, Auqaf, School Education, Information etcetera have been taken on board. The 12-day campaign has been organised with the collaboration of international development partners Unicef, GAVI, WHO. Bhutta said that it is essential for effective control on the deadly disease that vaccination teams should reach to each child and no child should be left unattended. Bhutta observed that every year thousands of children die due to measles. During the meeting, experts stressed the need to include the MR vaccine in the routine EPI immunization schedule. Besides, Prof Dr Haroon Hameed, Additional Director EPI Dr Shakeel, Dr Suhail Rana, Dr Jaffer Sleem, representative of UNICEF Dr Qurratulain, Dr Tanvir Husain, consultant Usman Ghani, WHO representative Dr Mazher Qureshi, Dr Aslam Chaudhry of Gates Foundation and others attended the meeting.