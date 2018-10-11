Share:

ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of the health sector and for this purpose data of the available facilities was being collected.

She stated these remarks during her visit to Asfandyar Hospital Attock. She said that separate hospitals for mother and child would be built in Attock, Mianwali, Layyah, and Bhakkar to take extra care of mothers and their children and to control mortality rate of the expectant mothers and the children.

Besides, Thalassaemia Centres will also be established in every hospital. She said the mother and child care hospital, which would be built soon, would have 300 beds capacity and all the modern health facilities.

She said that the present government had allocated Rs10 billion for health card, which would benefit 40 million people who would have an easy approach to medical treatment and laboratory tests free of cost in government and selected private hospitals.

Dr Yasmeen said that she was well aware of the problems being faced by the doctors and the paramedics working in public hospitals as there was acute shortage of doctors and allied staff. She said that through PPSC, 7000 doctors had been inducted and 8,000 more doctors and 2,600 nurses and other paramedical staff would also be recruited on merit.

She further said that Punjab Health Commission was busy in registration of doctors while strict action was being taken against the quacks. The Provincial Health Minister criticised the previous government for not taking steps to improve health sector and spent billions on renovation of the hospitals which was not justified at all.

She visited different wards of the hospital and emphasised upon the doctors to serve the ailing humanity with true spirit.

On the occasion, MPA Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari, CEO Health Dr Abdul Jabbar, Medical Superintendent Dr M Ejaz, and Media and Political Advisor Syed Irfan Jameel were also present.