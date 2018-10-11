Share:

CHITRAL - Social activists in Drosh claimed that they had caught a vehicle carrying poultry waste out of Chitral, adding that the waste was being carried out of Chitral to be used in the production of cooking oil and chicken feed.

Earlier, Salahuddin Toofan Qari Fazal Haq and Naveedur Rehman Chughtai said the same vehicle had been intercepted by the police and the waste was disposed of in Drosh. When the vehicle was again intercepted a few days ago in Drosh by the social activists carrying not only the poultry waste but also dead chicken, its driver produced a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the deputy commissioner of Chitral allowing the transportation of the poultry waste out of the district. However, the social activists could not substantiate their claim that the waste which was being taken out of Chitral was being used in producing any edible items.

Earlier, the chicken dealers in Chitral used to dump the poultry waste into the river but now they are not being allowed to dispose it of in the river. The TMA has also imposed a fine of Rs1,000 on each vehicle bringing live chicken to Chitral but it has not arranged a site for the disposal of the waste. It is worth to mention here that Deputy Commissioner had issued NOC for this purpose only for six months from September 6, 2017 to March 5, 2018 which has been expired.