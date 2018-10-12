Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all the big cities of Punjab need more 50 years’ planning so that comprehensive strategy may be adopted to save the national exchequer.

He observed this while talking to 3-Member delegation of World Bank headed by Anna Wallenstein while Mika Petteri Torhonen and Catalina Marulanda were also present.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that it is unfortunate that most of the projects of the last government are unnecessary burden which cannot be carried out on permanent basis. He said that projects like Metro, Orange Line Train require continuous subsidy which are not affordable on the long term basis. Senior Minister told that the Punjab is the only province where Government is paying Rs.1.5 billion per month just to collect the waste of the city. He said that for the revamping of the existing system, proper monitoring is required with check and balance for which services of World Bank are commendable. Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the leadership of Imran Khan other countries are expressing full confidence and in the coming days this country should be flourishing in all the sectors. He added that the decision of construction of new 50 lac houses would strengthen the national economy. Senior Minister said that the new local bodies system would be having more efficient working and delivery on the local level where Punjab Government would be adding 30 per cent of Annual Development Programme directly. Similarly, village and neighborhood councils would be getting 33 per cent of the Local Bodies budget. Senior Minister thanked the World Bank officials for extending more cooperation in different public welfare sectors and offered his all out cooperation in this regard. In the meeting it was decided that after one week detailed session will take place to further move in the right direction in the Punjab. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in health, education, local government and other important sectors present government has initiated 100 Days’ Planning for which concrete steps are being taken to bring visible change in these sectors.

World Bank delegation discussed with Senior Minister Punjab the avenues of working in the 16 districts and start new projects in Local Government Department. They said that work already done by World Bank in different sectors in Punjab has been appreciated and as donor agency further cooperation would be extended in water supply, sewerage and public welfare sector. They also appreciated the successful meeting with Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and expressed hope that in the coming days more projects would be in pipe line to be implemented in Punjab.