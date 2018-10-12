Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Thursday constituted a committee to scrutinise the civil structures of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad.

The committee should examine service profiles of all or any of the employees in detail to examine whether the officers were lawfully appointed and promoted in terms of principles laid down by Supreme Court.

The commission headed by former judge of apex court Justice Amir Hani Muslim ordered. Committee will be comprised of Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Local Government Sindh, Ghulam Ali Brahmani, Additional Secretary Irrigation Sindh and Shahmir Khan Bhutto, Additional Secretary S&GAD Sindh.

Commission also directed to complete the task within one month and ordered Water Board managing director to facilitate the proposed inquiry. “Once the committee concludes is findings, it should pass order,” commission ruled and stated that the aggrieved person may approach the Supreme Court.

Taking up the application, moved by Tariq Mansoor Advocate leveling serious allegations against a pharmaceutical company and the water board, commission directed Sessions Judge West to hold an inquiry into the allegations leveled in the application as it relates to fundamental rights of the residents of the area besides depriving the public at large from utilising and using clean water and unpolluted atmosphere.

Asif Hyder Shah, focal person commission, Deputy Commissioner West besides MD Water Board, MD SITE and DG SEPA will provide relevant documents as and when required by the learned Sessions Judge. Commission gave three weeks time for completion of inquiry and ordered Tariaq Mansoor Advocate to appear before the Sessions Court and will update this commission as well.

Besides, Korangi deputy commissioner stated that the encroachment by a factory has been removed in his area and claimed that there is no further encroachment on the state land.